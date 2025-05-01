Which theory of emotion is best described as a communication model, emphasizing the transmission of emotional signals between individuals?
A
Cannon-Bard theory
B
James-Lange theory
C
Social signaling theory
D
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the main focus of each theory of emotion. The James-Lange theory emphasizes physiological responses leading to emotional experience, while the Cannon-Bard theory suggests simultaneous physiological and emotional responses.
Step 2: Recognize that the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory involves both physiological arousal and cognitive labeling to identify emotions.
Step 3: Identify that the Social Signaling Theory views emotions primarily as signals communicated between individuals to influence social interactions.
Step 4: Compare the descriptions and note that the Social Signaling Theory uniquely frames emotions as a communication model, focusing on transmitting emotional signals.
Step 5: Conclude that the theory best described as a communication model emphasizing emotional signal transmission is the Social Signaling Theory.
