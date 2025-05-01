Which of the following statements best illustrates a sense of self-efficacy?
A
I often feel anxious when faced with new tasks, even if I have the skills to do them.
B
I think my success depends mostly on luck rather than my own abilities.
C
I believe I can successfully complete this challenging project if I put in enough effort.
D
I prefer to avoid difficult situations because I am afraid of failing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of self-efficacy. Self-efficacy refers to an individual's belief in their own ability to succeed in specific situations or accomplish a task. It reflects confidence in the ability to exert control over one's own motivation, behavior, and social environment.
Step 2: Analyze each statement to see if it reflects confidence in one's own abilities to succeed. Statements that express doubt, anxiety, or reliance on external factors (like luck) do not illustrate self-efficacy.
Step 3: Identify statements that show a belief in personal capability and effort leading to success. A statement expressing confidence in completing a challenging task through effort aligns with the concept of self-efficacy.
Step 4: Compare the options: the statement 'I believe I can successfully complete this challenging project if I put in enough effort' directly expresses confidence in one's own abilities and effort, which is the core of self-efficacy.
Step 5: Conclude that the best illustration of self-efficacy is the statement that emphasizes belief in personal success through effort, rather than anxiety, avoidance, or reliance on luck.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah