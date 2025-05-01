In the context of theories of emotion, what psychological phenomenon is a psychic claiming to read people's thoughts most likely displaying?
A
Extrasensory perception (ESP)
B
Classical conditioning
C
Emotional contagion
D
Cognitive dissonance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about theories of emotion and psychological phenomena related to perception or cognition beyond normal sensory experience.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the given options: Extrasensory perception (ESP) refers to the ability to acquire information without using the known senses; Classical conditioning involves learning through association; Emotional contagion is the automatic mimicry and synchronization of expressions and emotions; Cognitive dissonance is the mental discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs.
Step 3: Identify that a psychic claiming to read people's thoughts suggests acquiring information beyond the normal sensory channels, which aligns with the concept of Extrasensory perception (ESP).
Step 4: Eliminate other options by matching their definitions to the scenario: Classical conditioning, emotional contagion, and cognitive dissonance do not involve perceiving others' thoughts directly.
Step 5: Conclude that the psychological phenomenon displayed by the psychic is Extrasensory perception (ESP), as it best fits the description of reading thoughts beyond normal sensory input.
