Which of the following best describes how Maslow's hierarchy of needs relates to theories of emotion?
A
Maslow's hierarchy suggests that basic physiological and safety needs must be met before individuals can experience higher-level emotions such as self-actualization.
B
Maslow's hierarchy states that emotions are only experienced after all needs are fully satisfied.
C
Maslow's hierarchy argues that emotions are unrelated to motivation and needs.
D
Maslow's hierarchy proposes that self-actualization is a basic physiological need.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which is a motivational theory in psychology comprising five levels: physiological needs, safety needs, love and belonging, esteem, and self-actualization, arranged in a pyramid structure.
Step 2: Recognize that Maslow's theory suggests that lower-level needs (like physiological and safety needs) must be satisfied before higher-level needs (such as esteem and self-actualization) can influence behavior or emotional experiences.
Step 3: Connect this hierarchy to theories of emotion by considering that emotions related to higher-level needs (e.g., feelings of fulfillment or self-actualization) typically emerge only after more basic needs are met.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to the core idea of Maslow's hierarchy, noting that it does not claim emotions occur only after all needs are fully satisfied, nor does it say emotions are unrelated to motivation.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the one stating that basic physiological and safety needs must be met before individuals can experience higher-level emotions such as self-actualization, aligning with Maslow's original theory.
