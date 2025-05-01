Which of the following statements best reflects Max Weber's view of bureaucratic organizations?
A
Bureaucratic organizations rely primarily on emotional intelligence and informal communication.
B
Bureaucratic organizations are characterized by a clear hierarchy, formal rules, and impersonal relationships.
C
Bureaucratic organizations are most effective when authority is based on tradition and charisma.
D
Bureaucratic organizations function best when decision-making is decentralized and flexible.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of bureaucracy as defined by Max Weber, a foundational sociologist who analyzed organizational structures.
Step 2: Recall that Weber described bureaucracies as organizations with a clear hierarchy, formal rules, and impersonal relationships to ensure efficiency and predictability.
Step 3: Recognize that Weber emphasized rational-legal authority, meaning authority is based on established laws and procedures rather than personal traits or emotions.
Step 4: Compare the given statements to Weber's definition, noting that emotional intelligence, informal communication, tradition, charisma, and decentralized decision-making do not align with his model.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement highlighting clear hierarchy, formal rules, and impersonal relationships best reflects Weber's view of bureaucratic organizations.
