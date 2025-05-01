Which of the following best illustrates a manager with high emotional intelligence?
A
A manager who delegates all emotional issues to human resources.
B
A manager who avoids giving feedback to prevent conflict.
C
A manager who recognizes when team members are stressed and adapts their leadership style to support them.
D
A manager who focuses solely on achieving targets without considering employees' feelings.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of emotional intelligence (EI), which involves the ability to recognize, understand, and manage one's own emotions as well as the emotions of others.
Identify key components of EI relevant to a manager's role, such as empathy, emotional awareness, adaptability, and effective interpersonal communication.
Analyze each option by comparing it to these components: for example, delegating emotional issues may show avoidance rather than emotional management; avoiding feedback to prevent conflict may indicate a lack of emotional courage or awareness.
Recognize that a manager who notices when team members are stressed and adapts their leadership style demonstrates emotional awareness and adaptability, key aspects of high emotional intelligence.
Conclude that the best illustration of a manager with high emotional intelligence is the one who actively supports their team by responding to emotional cues and adjusting their behavior accordingly.
