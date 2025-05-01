In middle childhood, as in early childhood, boys __________ than girls.
A
develop fine motor skills earlier
B
are slightly taller and heavier
C
enter puberty earlier
D
are slightly shorter and lighter
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the developmental characteristics of boys and girls during middle childhood, which typically ranges from ages 6 to 12.
Step 2: Recall that in early childhood, boys and girls show some differences in physical growth patterns, such as height and weight.
Step 3: Recognize that during middle childhood, boys tend to be slightly taller and heavier than girls, but this trend reverses as puberty approaches.
Step 4: Note that girls generally enter puberty earlier than boys, which affects growth patterns in adolescence but not in middle childhood.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'boys are slightly taller and heavier than girls' is accurate for middle childhood, while the provided answer 'are slightly shorter and lighter' is incorrect based on typical developmental data.
