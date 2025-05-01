Nigel and Lea are adolescents. Which behavior best illustrates a way they might create conflict at home?
A
Arguing with parents over curfew rules
B
Spending time quietly reading in their rooms
C
Expressing appreciation for family traditions
D
Helping with household chores without being asked
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of adolescent behavior and family dynamics. Adolescents often seek independence and may challenge parental authority, which can lead to conflicts at home.
Step 2: Identify behaviors that typically cause conflict. Behaviors that involve disagreement, resistance, or challenging rules are more likely to create conflict.
Step 3: Analyze each option in terms of potential to create conflict: 'Arguing with parents over curfew rules' involves direct disagreement and challenge to authority, which can cause conflict.
Step 4: Compare with other options: 'Spending time quietly reading,' 'Expressing appreciation for family traditions,' and 'Helping with household chores without being asked' are generally positive or neutral behaviors that do not provoke conflict.
Step 5: Conclude that the behavior best illustrating a way adolescents might create conflict at home is 'Arguing with parents over curfew rules' because it directly involves disagreement and challenge to parental rules.
