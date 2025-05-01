Which of the following is the best way for a medical assistant to demonstrate an interest in a geriatric patient as a person?
A
Speak to the patient only when necessary and keep interactions brief.
B
Address the patient by their room number rather than their name.
C
Engage in active listening and ask the patient about their personal interests and life experiences.
D
Focus solely on the patient's medical symptoms and avoid personal conversation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the importance of person-centered care in geriatric psychology, which emphasizes recognizing the patient as a whole person, not just a set of symptoms.
Recognize that active listening involves fully concentrating, understanding, responding, and remembering what the patient says, which helps build rapport and trust.
Identify that asking about personal interests and life experiences shows genuine interest in the patient's individuality and respects their identity beyond their medical condition.
Contrast this approach with less effective methods such as speaking only when necessary, using impersonal identifiers like room numbers, or focusing solely on symptoms, which can make patients feel dehumanized or ignored.
Conclude that the best way to demonstrate interest is to engage in active listening and inquire about the patient's personal life, fostering a supportive and respectful environment.
