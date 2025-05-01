Which of the following is a similarity between physical pain and social pain?
A
Both activate overlapping neural regions in the brain, such as the anterior cingulate cortex.
B
Both can only be treated with medication.
C
Both are unrelated to emotional experiences.
D
Both are exclusively caused by external physical injury.
Step 1: Understand the concepts of physical pain and social pain. Physical pain is the sensory and emotional experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage, while social pain refers to the emotional distress caused by social rejection or loss.
Step 2: Recognize that both physical and social pain involve emotional components, meaning they are not purely physical or purely emotional experiences but have overlapping aspects.
Step 3: Recall neuroscience research findings that show both types of pain activate similar brain regions, particularly the anterior cingulate cortex, which processes the unpleasantness of pain.
Step 4: Evaluate the answer choices by comparing them to this knowledge: medication is not the only treatment for either pain type, they are related to emotional experiences, and social pain is not caused by physical injury.
Step 5: Conclude that the similarity between physical and social pain is that both activate overlapping neural regions in the brain, such as the anterior cingulate cortex.
