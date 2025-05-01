According to theories of emotion, which of the following best describes the main psychological conflict Mrs. Pontellier is facing in this excerpt?
A
She is deciding whether to move to a new city for financial reasons.
B
She is torn between her personal desires for independence and the societal expectations of her role as a wife and mother.
C
She is conflicted about her physical health and medical treatment options.
D
She is struggling to choose between two different career opportunities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the core psychological conflict presented in the excerpt by focusing on Mrs. Pontellier's internal emotional struggle rather than external practical decisions.
Step 2: Understand that theories of emotion often emphasize conflicts between personal desires and external pressures or expectations, which can create emotional tension.
Step 3: Analyze the options given and recognize that the main conflict involves a tension between Mrs. Pontellier's personal desires for independence and the societal expectations tied to her roles as wife and mother.
Step 4: Eliminate options that focus on practical or physical concerns (such as financial decisions, health, or career choices) since the excerpt highlights emotional and psychological conflict.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of Mrs. Pontellier's psychological conflict is the emotional struggle between her own desires and the societal roles imposed on her, consistent with theories of emotion that address internal conflicts.
