Which phrase can do much to instill hope in a dying client according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
It is best to accept that nothing can be done now.
B
You should focus only on your illness.
C
There are still things you can accomplish and enjoy.
D
You must not express your feelings to others.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that psychological theories of emotion emphasize the importance of hope and positive coping mechanisms, especially in clients facing terminal illness.
Recognize that instilling hope involves encouraging clients to find meaning, purpose, or enjoyment despite their condition, which can improve emotional well-being.
Evaluate each phrase in terms of its potential to foster hope: phrases that promote acceptance of limitations without hope are less helpful, while those encouraging accomplishment and enjoyment support emotional resilience.
Identify that the phrase 'There are still things you can accomplish and enjoy' aligns with theories that highlight the role of positive emotions and hope in coping with difficult situations.
Conclude that this phrase is most effective in instilling hope because it encourages the client to focus on achievable goals and positive experiences, which is supported by psychological research on emotion and coping.
