According to the James-Lange theory of emotion, which of the following best describes how emotions are experienced?
A
Emotions are independent of physiological changes and are solely based on environmental stimuli.
B
Emotions are caused by cognitive appraisal before any physiological response.
C
Emotions result from the perception of physiological changes in the body.
D
Emotions occur simultaneously with physiological responses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the James-Lange theory of emotion proposes a specific sequence in how emotions are experienced, focusing on the relationship between physiological changes and emotional experience.
Recognize that according to this theory, an external stimulus first causes physiological changes in the body, such as increased heart rate or sweating.
Next, the individual perceives or becomes aware of these physiological changes.
The theory suggests that this perception of bodily changes is what actually leads to the experience of emotion, rather than the emotion causing the physiological response.
Therefore, the correct description is that emotions result from the perception of physiological changes in the body, distinguishing it from theories that place cognition or simultaneous occurrence before emotion.
