Which of the following actions is a sign of unhealthy personal boundaries in the context of developmental psychology?
A
Allowing others to make all decisions for you without expressing your own preferences
B
Setting limits on how much time you spend with others to maintain self-care
C
Communicating your needs and feelings assertively
D
Respecting others' privacy and expecting the same in return
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of personal boundaries in developmental psychology, which refers to the limits and rules we set for ourselves in relationships to protect our well-being and autonomy.
Identify that healthy personal boundaries involve expressing your own preferences, setting limits, and communicating assertively, which help maintain a balanced and respectful relationship with others.
Recognize that unhealthy personal boundaries occur when you allow others to control your decisions without expressing your own needs or preferences, leading to a loss of autonomy and potential emotional harm.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the characteristics of healthy versus unhealthy boundaries: setting limits, assertive communication, and mutual respect are healthy signs, while complete passivity in decision-making is unhealthy.
Conclude that the action 'Allowing others to make all decisions for you without expressing your own preferences' is a sign of unhealthy personal boundaries because it reflects a lack of self-assertion and autonomy.
