Step 1: Understand that Daniel Levinson's theory focuses on the structure of adult development and identifies specific periods or stages within adulthood, rather than covering the entire lifespan from infancy to old age.
Step 2: Recognize that Levinson's model outlines five key periods of adulthood, each representing a distinct phase in the adult life cycle characterized by particular developmental tasks and transitions.
Step 3: Identify the five periods as: Early Adult Transition, Entering the Adult World, Age 30 Transition, Settling Down, and Midlife Transition. These stages reflect the progression through early to middle adulthood.
Step 4: Compare the given options and note that the correct list matches Levinson's five periods of adulthood, focusing on transitions and stages within adult life rather than general life stages or psychological crises.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the list containing Early Adult Transition, Entering the Adult World, Age 30 Transition, Settling Down, and Midlife Transition, as these align with Levinson's theory.
