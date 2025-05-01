Which area of mental health is most commonly promoted by participation in individual sports according to developmental psychology research?
A
Group cohesion and teamwork skills
B
Social anxiety and withdrawal
C
Self-esteem and self-confidence
D
Impaired emotional regulation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which focuses on the benefits of participation in individual sports from the perspective of developmental psychology.
Step 2: Recognize that individual sports typically emphasize personal achievement, goal setting, and self-improvement rather than group dynamics.
Step 3: Consider the psychological outcomes commonly associated with individual sports, such as increased self-awareness, self-discipline, and personal growth.
Step 4: Compare the options given: group cohesion and teamwork skills are more related to team sports; social anxiety and withdrawal are negative outcomes, not benefits; impaired emotional regulation is also a negative outcome.
Step 5: Conclude that the most commonly promoted area of mental health through individual sports is self-esteem and self-confidence, as these sports encourage individuals to build their own skills and sense of accomplishment.
