Which of the following best explains why children are more prone to be emotionally affected by a disability?
A
Children are less likely to receive support from family and peers compared to adults.
B
Children have a greater understanding of medical conditions than adults, which increases their emotional response.
C
Children are still developing coping mechanisms and emotional regulation skills, making it harder for them to manage the psychological impact of a disability.
D
Children are unaffected by social stigma related to disabilities.
1
Step 1: Understand the psychological development of children, focusing on how their emotional regulation and coping mechanisms are still maturing compared to adults.
Step 2: Recognize that because children are in the process of developing these skills, they may find it more challenging to manage complex emotions related to disabilities.
Step 3: Consider the role of social and environmental factors, such as family support and peer relationships, but note that these are not the primary reasons for increased emotional impact in children.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by analyzing why children having greater understanding or being unaffected by social stigma does not align with psychological research on emotional development.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that children's ongoing development of coping and emotional regulation skills makes them more vulnerable to the psychological effects of a disability.
