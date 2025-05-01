Which of the following has been shown to prevent problem behavior among children?
A
Exposure to violent media
B
Permissive parenting style
C
Consistent parental monitoring
D
Lack of routine and structure
Step 1: Understand the concept of problem behavior in children, which refers to actions that are disruptive, harmful, or socially unacceptable, such as aggression, defiance, or rule-breaking.
Step 2: Recognize that various environmental and parenting factors influence the development or prevention of problem behaviors in children.
Step 3: Analyze each option: Exposure to violent media is generally linked to increased aggression, not prevention; permissive parenting often lacks boundaries, which can lead to more problem behavior; lack of routine and structure can create uncertainty and inconsistency, which may increase problem behavior.
Step 4: Identify that consistent parental monitoring involves parents actively supervising and setting clear expectations for their children’s behavior, which research shows helps reduce problem behaviors by providing structure and accountability.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, consistent parental monitoring is the factor demonstrated by psychological research to prevent problem behavior in children.
