Which of the following scenarios contains all of the elements of secure attachment?
A child is hesitant to explore, becomes extremely distressed when the caregiver leaves, and is not easily comforted upon their return.
A child explores a new environment while occasionally checking back with their caregiver, becomes upset when the caregiver leaves, and is easily comforted upon their return.
A child is indifferent to the caregiver's presence, does not seek comfort, and shows no preference between the caregiver and a stranger.
A child ignores their caregiver when entering a new environment, shows little distress when the caregiver leaves, and avoids them upon return.
Understand the concept of secure attachment: It is characterized by a child feeling safe to explore their environment while using their caregiver as a secure base, showing distress when the caregiver leaves, and being easily comforted when the caregiver returns.
Analyze each scenario by checking for the three key elements of secure attachment: willingness to explore, distress upon separation, and ease of comfort upon reunion.
For the first scenario, note that the child is hesitant to explore and is not easily comforted, which does not fully align with secure attachment.
For the second scenario, observe that the child explores while occasionally checking back, becomes upset when the caregiver leaves, and is easily comforted upon return, matching all elements of secure attachment.
For the third and fourth scenarios, recognize that the child shows indifference or avoidance, which are indicative of insecure attachment styles, not secure attachment.
