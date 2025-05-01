According to Kohlberg, children learn their gender through which of the following processes?
A
Classical conditioning and reinforcement
B
Cognitive development and understanding of gender constancy
C
Imitation of same-sex parent only
D
Attachment to primary caregiver
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Kohlberg's theory of gender development, which emphasizes the role of cognitive processes in how children learn about gender.
Recognize that Kohlberg proposed children go through stages of gender understanding, culminating in 'gender constancy,' where they realize gender is stable over time and situations.
Identify that this process involves cognitive development, meaning children actively construct their understanding of gender rather than just learning through external reinforcement or imitation.
Compare the options given: classical conditioning and reinforcement focus on behaviorist learning, imitation of the same-sex parent is more aligned with social learning theory, and attachment to the primary caregiver relates to emotional bonds, none of which fully capture Kohlberg's cognitive developmental approach.
Conclude that the correct process according to Kohlberg is 'Cognitive development and understanding of gender constancy,' as it highlights the child's active mental construction of gender identity.
