In cognitive psychology, often the link between the obsession and the compulsion is the result of which cognitive process?
A
Magical thinking
B
Classical conditioning
C
Operant conditioning
D
Selective attention
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. 'Obsession' refers to intrusive, unwanted thoughts, while 'compulsion' refers to repetitive behaviors performed to reduce distress caused by obsessions.
Step 2: Recognize that the question asks about the cognitive process linking obsessions and compulsions, which involves how thoughts influence behaviors.
Step 3: Review the options: Classical conditioning (learning by association), Operant conditioning (learning by consequences), Selective attention (focusing on certain stimuli), and Magical thinking (believing that one's thoughts can influence events in a way that defies causal laws).
Step 4: Analyze how each process relates to the link between obsession and compulsion. Classical and operant conditioning explain learning mechanisms but do not directly explain the belief that thoughts cause actions. Selective attention involves focusing but not the causal belief.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Magical thinking' is the cognitive process where the individual believes their obsessive thoughts can cause or prevent events, thus linking obsessions to compulsions.
