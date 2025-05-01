In cognitive psychology, which concept of moral guidelines focuses primarily on examining people's decisions rather than the outcomes or rules themselves?
A
Utilitarianism
B
Moral decision-making
C
Deontological ethics
D
Virtue ethics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key focus of the question: it asks for a concept in cognitive psychology that emphasizes examining people's decisions rather than the outcomes or rules themselves.
Understand the options: Utilitarianism focuses on outcomes (maximizing overall good), Deontological ethics focuses on rules or duties, and Virtue ethics focuses on character traits or virtues.
Recognize that 'Moral decision-making' in cognitive psychology refers to the process of how people make decisions about moral dilemmas, focusing on the decision process itself rather than just outcomes or rules.
Compare the definitions to see which concept aligns best with focusing on the decision process rather than outcomes or rules.
Conclude that the concept emphasizing the examination of people's decisions (the decision-making process) is 'Moral decision-making' as it studies how individuals arrive at moral choices.
