The cliché "you get what you expect" is indicative of which concept in cognitive psychology?
A
Self-fulfilling prophecy
B
Cognitive dissonance
C
Retroactive interference
D
Selective attention
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of the phrase "you get what you expect." This suggests that a person's expectations can influence outcomes or behaviors.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the given options: Self-fulfilling prophecy, Cognitive dissonance, Retroactive interference, and Selective attention.
Step 3: Recognize that a self-fulfilling prophecy occurs when a person's expectations cause them to act in ways that make those expectations come true.
Step 4: Compare this with cognitive dissonance (mental discomfort from conflicting beliefs), retroactive interference (new information interfering with old memories), and selective attention (focusing on certain stimuli while ignoring others), which do not directly relate to expectations influencing outcomes.
Step 5: Conclude that the concept best matching the phrase "you get what you expect" is the self-fulfilling prophecy.
