Within the context of cognitive psychology, the behavioral science approach includes psychology and which of the following disciplines?
A
Astrology
B
Architecture
C
Sociology
D
Literature
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about the behavioral science approach within cognitive psychology.
Step 2: Recognize that behavioral science is an interdisciplinary field that studies human behavior through various scientific disciplines.
Step 3: Identify the disciplines commonly included in behavioral science, such as psychology and sociology, which both focus on understanding behavior and social interactions.
Step 4: Evaluate the options given: Astrology and Literature are not scientific disciplines related to behavioral science, and Architecture is more related to design and physical environments rather than behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that Sociology is the correct discipline paired with psychology within the behavioral science approach because it scientifically studies social behavior and societal influences.
