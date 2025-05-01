Which field of psychology is the study of the inherited underpinnings of behavioral characteristics?
A
Cognitive psychology
B
Humanistic psychology
C
Evolutionary psychology
D
Social psychology
1
Identify the key phrase in the question: 'inherited underpinnings of behavioral characteristics.' This phrase points to behaviors that are passed down genetically or biologically.
Recall the main focus of each psychology field listed: Cognitive psychology studies mental processes like memory and perception; Humanistic psychology emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization; Social psychology examines how individuals interact and influence each other.
Understand that Evolutionary psychology specifically investigates how evolutionary processes such as natural selection influence behavior and mental traits, focusing on inherited characteristics.
Match the definition of Evolutionary psychology to the question's focus on inherited behavioral traits, confirming it as the correct field.
Conclude that the study of inherited behavioral characteristics aligns with Evolutionary psychology, distinguishing it from the other fields listed.
