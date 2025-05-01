In the context of evolutionary psychology, Albert Bandura (1998) acknowledged that:
all human behaviors are solely determined by genetic inheritance
environmental influences have no impact on human development
evolutionary psychology completely replaces the need for social learning theories
evolutionary factors can influence human behavior, but social learning processes also play a critical role
Understand the key concepts involved: evolutionary psychology focuses on how evolutionary processes like natural selection influence human behavior, while social learning theory emphasizes the role of learning from the environment and others.
Recognize that Albert Bandura, a prominent psychologist known for social learning theory, acknowledged that behavior is influenced by both genetic/evolutionary factors and environmental/social learning processes.
Analyze the incorrect options: 'all human behaviors are solely determined by genetic inheritance' ignores environmental impact; 'environmental influences have no impact' contradicts social learning theory; 'evolutionary psychology completely replaces social learning theories' is false because both perspectives contribute to understanding behavior.
Identify the correct statement as one that integrates both perspectives, acknowledging that evolutionary factors influence behavior but social learning processes are also critical.
Summarize that Bandura's view supports a combined approach where both inherited evolutionary traits and learned social behaviors shape human development.
