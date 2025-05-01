Which early approach in psychology viewed all behavior as purposeful and as contributing to survival?
A
Behaviorism
B
Structuralism
C
Gestalt psychology
D
Functionalism
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: an early approach in psychology that views behavior as purposeful and contributing to survival.
Recall the main characteristics of each listed approach: Behaviorism focuses on observable behavior and learning; Structuralism analyzes the structure of the mind; Gestalt psychology studies perception and whole patterns.
Understand that Functionalism emphasizes the function or purpose of behavior and mental processes, particularly how they help an organism adapt and survive in its environment.
Connect the idea of behavior being purposeful and survival-oriented directly to Functionalism, which was influenced by evolutionary theory and focused on the practical applications of mental processes.
Conclude that the approach described in the question is Functionalism, as it uniquely highlights the adaptive purpose of behavior.
Watch next
Master Evolutionary Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah