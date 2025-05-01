Integrating sensory information and neural functions is a function of the __________.
A
peripheral nervous system
B
somatic nervous system
C
autonomic nervous system
D
central nervous system
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the roles of different parts of the nervous system. The peripheral nervous system (PNS) includes all nerves outside the brain and spinal cord and is responsible for transmitting signals to and from the central nervous system (CNS).
Step 2: Recognize that the somatic nervous system is a subdivision of the PNS that controls voluntary movements by transmitting sensory and motor signals to and from the skeletal muscles.
Step 3: Know that the autonomic nervous system, another subdivision of the PNS, regulates involuntary bodily functions such as heart rate, digestion, and respiratory rate.
Step 4: Identify that the central nervous system (CNS), composed of the brain and spinal cord, is responsible for integrating sensory information received from the PNS and coordinating neural functions to produce appropriate responses.
Step 5: Conclude that because integrating sensory information and coordinating neural functions require processing and decision-making, this function is primarily carried out by the central nervous system.
Watch next
Master The Nervous System with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah