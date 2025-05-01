In the context of the organization of the nervous system, which of the following best defines ganglion cells as discussed in AP Psychology?
A
Cells in the spinal cord responsible for producing myelin sheaths around axons
B
Glial cells in the brain that provide structural support and nutrients to neurons
C
Neurons that release neurotransmitters at the neuromuscular junction to stimulate muscle contraction
D
Neurons located in the retina that receive visual information from photoreceptors and transmit it to the brain via the optic nerve
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'ganglion cells' within the nervous system, particularly in the context of AP Psychology, which often focuses on their role in sensory processing.
Step 2: Recognize that ganglion cells are a type of neuron, not glial cells or cells producing myelin sheaths, so eliminate options related to glial cells and myelin production.
Step 3: Recall that ganglion cells in the retina receive input from photoreceptors (rods and cones) and process visual information.
Step 4: Understand that these retinal ganglion cells transmit the processed visual signals through their axons, which collectively form the optic nerve, sending information to the brain.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of ganglion cells in this context is 'Neurons located in the retina that receive visual information from photoreceptors and transmit it to the brain via the optic nerve.'
