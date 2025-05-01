Which major subdivision of the nervous system is primarily responsible for interpreting incoming information and issuing orders to the body?
A
Peripheral nervous system
B
Autonomic nervous system
C
Central nervous system
D
Somatic nervous system
Step 1: Understand the major subdivisions of the nervous system. The nervous system is broadly divided into the Central Nervous System (CNS) and the Peripheral Nervous System (PNS).
Step 2: Recognize the role of the Central Nervous System, which consists of the brain and spinal cord. It is responsible for processing and interpreting incoming sensory information.
Step 3: Identify that the CNS also issues orders to the body by sending signals through the Peripheral Nervous System to muscles and glands.
Step 4: Differentiate the Peripheral Nervous System, which includes the Somatic Nervous System (controls voluntary movements) and the Autonomic Nervous System (controls involuntary functions), but does not primarily interpret information.
Step 5: Conclude that the Central Nervous System is the major subdivision responsible for interpreting incoming information and issuing orders to the body.
