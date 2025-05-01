In the context of the organization of the nervous system, what is the primary function of the semicircular canals as studied in AP Psychology?
A
They control voluntary muscle movements through the somatic nervous system.
B
They regulate the release of neurotransmitters in the synaptic cleft.
C
They transmit auditory information from the cochlea to the brain.
D
They detect rotational movements of the head and help maintain balance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the semicircular canals are part of the vestibular system within the inner ear, which is crucial for balance and spatial orientation.
Recognize that the semicircular canals are filled with fluid and contain sensory hair cells that detect changes in head rotation and movement.
Note that when the head rotates, the fluid inside the semicircular canals moves, bending the hair cells and sending signals to the brain about the direction and speed of the rotation.
Differentiate the function of semicircular canals from other nervous system components, such as the somatic nervous system (which controls voluntary muscle movements) and the auditory system (which processes sound).
Conclude that the primary function of the semicircular canals is to detect rotational movements of the head and help maintain balance, rather than controlling muscles, regulating neurotransmitters, or transmitting auditory information.
