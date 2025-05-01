Which of the following statements about stress is false?
A
Chronic stress is associated with increased risk of health problems.
B
Acute stress can sometimes enhance performance in challenging situations.
C
The body's response to stress involves activation of the sympathetic nervous system.
D
Stress always has negative effects on physical and mental health.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stress in psychology, which refers to the body's response to any demand or challenge, involving both physical and psychological components.
Step 2: Review the nature of chronic stress, which is long-term stress that can negatively impact health, increasing the risk of various physical and mental health problems.
Step 3: Examine acute stress, which is short-term stress that can sometimes improve performance by heightening alertness and focus in challenging situations.
Step 4: Recognize the physiological response to stress, which typically involves activation of the sympathetic nervous system, triggering the 'fight or flight' response.
Step 5: Identify the false statement by noting that stress does not always have negative effects; while chronic stress is harmful, acute stress can have positive effects, so the statement 'Stress always has negative effects on physical and mental health' is false.
