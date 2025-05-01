In the context of the stages of change theory, which stage is characterized by individuals recognizing the need to change their stress-related behaviors but not yet taking action?
A
Contemplation
B
Maintenance
C
Action
D
Precontemplation
1
Understand the Stages of Change theory, also known as the Transtheoretical Model, which describes the process individuals go through when changing behavior.
Identify the key characteristics of each stage: Precontemplation (no recognition of the need to change), Contemplation (recognizing the need but not yet acting), Preparation (planning to act soon), Action (actively making changes), and Maintenance (sustaining the change).
Focus on the stage where individuals are aware of their problematic behavior and are thinking about changing but have not yet started to take concrete steps.
Match this description to the Contemplation stage, where individuals weigh the pros and cons of changing but remain ambivalent.
Confirm that the other options (Precontemplation, Action, Maintenance) do not fit this description based on their definitions within the theory.
