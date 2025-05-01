Which of the following best demonstrates how day-to-day events can affect job satisfaction?
A
Receiving a job offer from another organization
B
Completing a major project after several months of work
C
A series of minor workplace conflicts leading to decreased enthusiasm for work over time
D
A company's annual performance review determining employee promotions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of job satisfaction, which refers to an employee's overall feelings and attitudes toward their job, influenced by various factors including daily experiences.
Step 2: Recognize that day-to-day events are typically small, frequent occurrences that can cumulatively impact an employee's mood and attitude toward work.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see which one involves ongoing, minor events rather than isolated or major events. For example, receiving a job offer or completing a major project are significant but not daily occurrences.
Step 4: Identify that a series of minor workplace conflicts represents repeated, everyday challenges that can gradually reduce enthusiasm and satisfaction, illustrating how daily events affect job satisfaction.
Step 5: Conclude that the option describing minor workplace conflicts leading to decreased enthusiasm best demonstrates the impact of day-to-day events on job satisfaction.
