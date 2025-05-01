Which of the following is an effective buffer against adolescents developing a drug problem?
A
Frequent exposure to peer pressure
B
High levels of daily stress
C
Strong family support and communication
D
Lack of adult supervision
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a 'buffer' in psychology, which refers to a protective factor that reduces the negative impact of risk factors on an individual's behavior or development.
Step 2: Identify common risk factors for adolescents developing drug problems, such as frequent exposure to peer pressure, high levels of daily stress, and lack of adult supervision.
Step 3: Recognize that protective factors, like strong family support and communication, can serve as effective buffers by providing emotional support, guidance, and monitoring.
Step 4: Analyze each option to determine which one acts as a protective factor rather than a risk factor. Frequent peer pressure, high stress, and lack of supervision increase risk, while strong family support decreases it.
Step 5: Conclude that strong family support and communication is the effective buffer against adolescents developing drug problems because it helps mitigate the influence of risk factors.
