External and internal rewards relate to which part of the ethical decision-making framework?
A
Implementation of the chosen action
B
Motivation to act
C
Recognition of an ethical issue
D
Evaluation of possible actions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the ethical decision-making framework, which typically includes stages such as recognizing an ethical issue, evaluating possible actions, deciding on a course of action, and implementing that action.
Identify what external and internal rewards represent in the context of decision-making. These rewards influence why a person chooses to act or not act on an ethical decision.
Recognize that motivation to act refers to the internal drive or external incentives that push an individual to follow through with an ethical choice.
Relate external rewards (like praise or tangible benefits) and internal rewards (such as personal satisfaction or moral integrity) to the stage where motivation influences behavior.
Conclude that external and internal rewards are connected to the 'Motivation to act' part of the ethical decision-making framework, as they provide the reasons behind implementing the chosen ethical action.
