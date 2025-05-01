Which of the following statements accurately describes the difference between opinions and factual claims in cognitive psychology?
A
There is no meaningful difference between opinions and factual claims in cognitive psychology.
B
Factual claims can be objectively verified, while opinions are based on personal beliefs or interpretations.
C
Factual claims are subjective, while opinions are objective.
D
Opinions are always supported by empirical evidence, whereas factual claims are not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of 'opinions' and 'factual claims' within cognitive psychology. Opinions are personal beliefs or interpretations that may vary between individuals, while factual claims are statements that can be tested and verified objectively.
Step 2: Recognize that factual claims rely on empirical evidence and objective verification methods, such as experiments or observations, to establish their validity.
Step 3: Note that opinions are subjective and influenced by individual experiences, emotions, or cultural backgrounds, and they do not require empirical evidence to be held.
Step 4: Compare the options given in the problem by checking which statement correctly reflects the objective nature of factual claims versus the subjective nature of opinions.
Step 5: Conclude that the accurate description is the one stating that factual claims can be objectively verified, while opinions are based on personal beliefs or interpretations.
