According to cognitive psychology research, at what stage should students be taught to summarize as they read in order to maximize comprehension and retention?
A
While they are actively reading the material
B
Before they begin reading, based on prior knowledge
C
Only after they have finished reading the entire text
D
Summarizing should be avoided to prevent distraction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of summarization in cognitive psychology: summarizing is an active reading strategy that helps integrate and consolidate information, enhancing comprehension and retention.
Recognize the stages of reading: before reading (pre-reading), during reading (active reading), and after reading (post-reading). Each stage serves different cognitive functions.
Analyze the benefits of summarizing during active reading: it encourages students to process information as they encounter it, making connections and clarifying understanding in real time.
Compare summarizing before reading, which relies on prior knowledge but does not engage with new material, and after reading, which may be less effective because the information is not processed incrementally.
Conclude that teaching students to summarize while they are actively reading maximizes comprehension and retention by promoting continuous engagement and deeper processing of the material.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah