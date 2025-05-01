Which of the following is an example of a cognitive walk-through?
A usability expert steps through a user interface to evaluate how a new user would accomplish tasks, identifying potential cognitive challenges at each step.
A team conducts a brainstorming session to generate ideas for improving a website's visual design.
A researcher observes participants in a natural setting without intervening, recording their behaviors for later analysis.
A group of users completes a survey about their satisfaction with a product after using it for a week.
Step 1: Understand the concept of a cognitive walk-through. It is a usability evaluation method where an expert simulates a user's problem-solving process at each step of interacting with a system to identify potential usability issues.
Step 2: Review each option and determine if it involves an expert stepping through tasks from a new user's perspective, focusing on cognitive challenges during task completion.
Step 3: Identify that the option describing a usability expert stepping through a user interface to evaluate how a new user would accomplish tasks matches the definition of a cognitive walk-through.
Step 4: Recognize that other options describe different methods: brainstorming (idea generation), naturalistic observation (behavioral recording), and surveys (user feedback), which are not cognitive walk-throughs.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct example of a cognitive walk-through is the one involving the usability expert evaluating the interface step-by-step from a new user's perspective.
