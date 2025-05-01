In cognitive psychology, what is the term for the ability to view information from multiple perspectives?
A
Working memory
B
Cognitive flexibility
C
Sensory adaptation
D
Selective attention
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: the ability to view information from multiple perspectives.
Recall definitions of the given options: Working memory is the system responsible for temporarily holding information for processing; Sensory adaptation refers to the diminished sensitivity to a stimulus over time; Selective attention is the process of focusing on a particular object in the environment for a certain period of time.
Understand that the ability to switch between different perspectives or approaches is related to mental flexibility and adaptability.
Recognize that 'Cognitive flexibility' is the term used in cognitive psychology to describe the capacity to shift thinking and consider multiple concepts or perspectives.
Conclude that the correct term for the ability to view information from multiple perspectives is 'Cognitive flexibility'.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah