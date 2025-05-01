Which psychologist originally characterized introversion and extroversion as aspects of the libido according to the psychodynamic perspective on personality?
A
Carl Jung
B
Sigmund Freud
C
Alfred Adler
D
Karen Horney
1
Understand the psychodynamic perspective on personality, which emphasizes unconscious processes and early experiences shaping personality traits.
Recall that Sigmund Freud introduced the concept of libido as a form of psychic energy driving behavior, but he did not specifically link introversion and extroversion to libido.
Identify that Carl Jung expanded on Freud's ideas and was the psychologist who originally characterized introversion and extroversion as different orientations of the libido, representing inward and outward flow of psychic energy.
Recognize that Alfred Adler and Karen Horney contributed to psychodynamic theory but focused on other concepts such as inferiority complex and neurotic needs, respectively, rather than introversion and extroversion.
Conclude that the correct psychologist associated with introversion and extroversion in relation to libido within the psychodynamic framework is Carl Jung.
