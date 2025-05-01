Which approach to therapy emphasizes the unconscious mind and early childhood experiences?
A
Humanistic therapy
B
Psychodynamic therapy
C
Behavioral therapy
D
Cognitive-behavioral therapy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concepts in the question: the unconscious mind and early childhood experiences.
Recall the main therapeutic approaches and their focus areas: Humanistic therapy emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization; Behavioral therapy focuses on observable behaviors and learning principles; Cognitive-behavioral therapy targets thoughts and behaviors; Psychodynamic therapy centers on unconscious processes and early life experiences.
Match the approach that aligns with the unconscious mind and early childhood experiences, which is Psychodynamic therapy.
Understand that Psychodynamic therapy was originally developed by Freud and involves exploring unconscious conflicts and childhood events to explain current behavior.
Conclude that the correct answer is Psychodynamic therapy because it uniquely emphasizes the unconscious mind and early childhood experiences.
