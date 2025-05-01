Which of the following is a modifiable risk factor for transient ischemic attacks and ischemic strokes?
A
Male sex
B
Age over 65
C
Family history of stroke
D
Hypertension
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors: Modifiable risk factors are those that can be changed or controlled through lifestyle or medical intervention, while non-modifiable risk factors cannot be changed (such as age, sex, or family history).
Identify the risk factors listed in the problem: Male sex, Age over 65, Family history of stroke, and Hypertension.
Classify each risk factor as modifiable or non-modifiable: Male sex, Age over 65, and Family history of stroke are non-modifiable because they cannot be changed. Hypertension (high blood pressure) is modifiable because it can be managed or treated.
Recognize that transient ischemic attacks and ischemic strokes are often linked to vascular health, and controlling hypertension reduces the risk of these events.
Conclude that among the options given, hypertension is the modifiable risk factor for transient ischemic attacks and ischemic strokes.
