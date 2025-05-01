Which of the following activities is considered a positive coping strategy for managing stress?
A
Ignoring stressful situations completely
B
Avoiding all social interaction
C
Practicing mindfulness meditation
D
Excessive alcohol consumption
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand what coping strategies are. Coping strategies are methods a person uses to manage stress and difficult emotions. They can be positive (adaptive) or negative (maladaptive).
Step 2: Identify characteristics of positive coping strategies. Positive coping strategies help reduce stress in healthy ways, improve emotional well-being, and promote problem-solving or acceptance.
Step 3: Evaluate each option based on these characteristics: Ignoring stressful situations and avoiding social interaction are generally considered avoidance behaviors, which are usually maladaptive because they do not address the stressor effectively.
Step 4: Recognize that excessive alcohol consumption is a maladaptive coping strategy because it can lead to additional problems and does not resolve the underlying stress.
Step 5: Understand that practicing mindfulness meditation is a positive coping strategy because it involves being present and aware, which can reduce stress and improve emotional regulation.
