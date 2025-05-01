Which of the following is considered a stressor in a marriage?
A
Open and honest communication
B
Shared leisure activities
C
Financial difficulties
D
Mutual support during challenges
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a stressor in psychology. A stressor is any event, condition, or stimulus that causes stress or challenges an individual's ability to cope.
Step 2: Analyze each option in the context of marriage to determine if it typically causes stress or helps reduce it.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Open and honest communication,' 'Shared leisure activities,' and 'Mutual support during challenges' are generally positive factors that help strengthen a marriage and reduce stress.
Step 4: Identify 'Financial difficulties' as a common external stressor that can create tension and challenges within a marriage.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'Financial difficulties' is considered a stressor because it introduces stress and potential conflict in the marital relationship.
