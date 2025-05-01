Which of the following combinations of body language messages most clearly project a positive attitude in social interactions?
A
Slouched posture, looking down, and tapping feet impatiently
B
Turning away from others, clenched fists, and pursed lips
C
Maintaining eye contact, smiling, and open posture
D
Crossed arms, avoiding eye contact, and frowning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that body language is a form of nonverbal communication that conveys emotions and attitudes during social interactions.
Step 2: Identify positive body language cues, which typically include behaviors that signal openness, friendliness, and engagement, such as maintaining eye contact, smiling, and having an open posture.
Step 3: Recognize negative body language cues, which often indicate discomfort, disinterest, or hostility, such as slouched posture, looking down, tapping feet impatiently, turning away, clenched fists, pursed lips, crossed arms, avoiding eye contact, and frowning.
Step 4: Compare each combination of body language messages given in the options to determine which set most clearly projects a positive attitude based on the cues identified.
Step 5: Conclude that the combination including maintaining eye contact, smiling, and open posture best represents a positive attitude in social interactions.
