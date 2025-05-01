Which of the following is a social and psychological benefit of participating in team sports for children?
A
Reduced opportunities for making friends
B
Improved teamwork and communication skills
C
Decreased self-esteem and increased social isolation
D
Lower motivation and less sense of belonging
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. 'Social benefits' refer to positive effects on a child's interactions and relationships with others, while 'psychological benefits' relate to improvements in mental and emotional well-being.
Step 2: Analyze each option by considering how participating in team sports might influence a child's social and psychological development.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Reduced opportunities for making friends' and 'Decreased self-esteem and increased social isolation' are negative outcomes, which contradict the idea of benefits.
Step 4: Note that 'Lower motivation and less sense of belonging' also describe negative effects, which are unlikely to be benefits of team sports.
Step 5: Identify that 'Improved teamwork and communication skills' are positive social and psychological outcomes, as team sports require cooperation and interaction, fostering these skills.
