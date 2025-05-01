Which of the following is a potential outcome of asking for help in the workplace?
A
Reduced opportunities for professional development
B
Increased collaboration and improved problem-solving
C
Lower levels of job satisfaction
D
Decreased trust among team members
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which focuses on the potential outcomes of asking for help in the workplace.
Step 2: Recognize that asking for help can influence workplace dynamics such as collaboration, problem-solving, trust, job satisfaction, and professional development opportunities.
Step 3: Analyze each option by considering psychological principles related to social support, teamwork, and workplace behavior.
Step 4: Identify that asking for help typically fosters increased collaboration and improved problem-solving because it encourages communication and sharing of knowledge among team members.
Step 5: Conclude that the most positive and supported outcome of asking for help in the workplace is increased collaboration and improved problem-solving, rather than negative outcomes like reduced opportunities or decreased trust.
