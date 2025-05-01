Which of the following statements about language change is accurate?
Once a language is standardized, it no longer changes.
Language change only happens when a language is influenced by another language.
Language change is a natural and ongoing process that occurs in all languages over time.
Language change is always detrimental to communication.
Understand the concept of language change in psychology and linguistics. Language change refers to the natural evolution of language over time, affecting vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation, and usage.
Analyze the first statement: 'Once a language is standardized, it no longer changes.' Consider whether standardization stops language evolution or if languages continue to evolve despite standardization.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Language change only happens when a language is influenced by another language.' Reflect on whether language change can occur internally within a language without external influence.
Consider the third statement: 'Language change is a natural and ongoing process that occurs in all languages over time.' This aligns with linguistic research showing that all languages evolve continuously.
Review the fourth statement: 'Language change is always detrimental to communication.' Think about whether changes in language necessarily harm communication or if they can also enhance or adapt communication.
