In cognitive psychology, what is the best definition of hindsight bias?
A
The tendency to attribute others' actions to their character rather than the situation
B
The tendency to focus on information that confirms one's preconceptions
C
The tendency to overestimate the accuracy of one's knowledge and judgments
D
The tendency to believe, after learning an outcome, that one would have foreseen it
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand that hindsight bias is a cognitive phenomenon related to how people perceive past events after knowing the outcome.
Step 2: Recognize that hindsight bias involves the tendency to believe, after an event has occurred, that the outcome was predictable or obvious all along.
Step 3: Differentiate hindsight bias from other cognitive biases such as the fundamental attribution error (attributing actions to character) or confirmation bias (focusing on information that confirms preconceptions).
Step 4: Note that hindsight bias specifically refers to overestimating one's ability to have predicted an event after knowing the result, which can affect memory and judgment.
Step 5: Summarize that the best definition of hindsight bias is the tendency to believe, after learning an outcome, that one would have foreseen it.
